The growing hatred and anger of millions of people at the Trump fascist government has led to a massive and major loss of political support to the Republicans in the midterms election, which has put obstacles ontheir plans to stop the turnover to the Democrats.The historic increase in the political votes by Black and Latino workers and communities, particularly in the South and Mid-West, is a sharp rejection of Trump’s MAGA agenda along with the fascistProject 2025. Even though the techno fascist billionaires with Elon Musk in the lead poured billions of dollars into the race to keep the Republicans in power in Congress, their plan was completely shattered; only the billionaire tax in California failed.

Historic Wins for Democrats in the South

After the 2026 US midterm elections and for the first time in US history, Black Democratic party politicians were able to take political positions of governor in the South that the Democrats have not controlled since the reconstruction after the US Civil War. That was the case in Georgia with Keisha Lance along with the first Latino Governor Gina Hinojosa in Texas and the election of James Talarico in Texas as a Senator. The effort by Trump and the Republicans to redraw Congressional district lines to keep Republican candidates in office backfired as especially large numbers of Black and Brown workers and their neighbors were mobilized and furious that Trump and the racists wanted to eliminate their right to representation and bring back open segregation. Blatant racist fascist rants against African American, immigrants, Muslims, Arabs and Arab Americans combined with the attempt to attack LGBTQ youth have been rejected by many of the millions of people who voted.

Melting the ICE

The establishment and deployment of the private ICE thug units had infuriated immigrant communities and workers throughout the country further. These fascist tactics with armed masked thugs attacking or even killing protestors and even bystanders only recording these actions further enraged people. The organized mobilization in Minneapolis in February of this year showed that the working class, immigrants and other communities can unite and force the Trump government to back down. Many trade unionists and union locals backed a march of nearly 100,000 and this action invigorated the national ICE watch campaign against these attacks.

The Latino population also flipped in the election. Many Latino voters who had families from Mexico, Cuba or Venezuela faced the brunt of these attacks as their work locations and communities lived in a virtual state of siege.

Social media played a critical role in exposing the crimes that were being committed throughout the US. The video taping of the murders of AFGE (American Federation of Government Employees) nurse Alex J. Pretti and activist Renee Nicole Good brought out tremendous national outrage and the daily broadcasting on social media of these assaults and terror tactics woke and radicalized millions of people. Trump was unable to shut down and intimidate all of the corporate media. Even the closure of The Late Show with Steven Colbert did not stop the merciless attacks by comedians and artists against Trump, but expanded them as artists, musicians and regular people used social media to show the real character of these attacks. Social media played a critical role in exposing the US supported genocide in Gaza and the West Bank.

Instead of resulting in a chilling effect, the Trump regime’s attacks thus led to a massive backlash and anger. Even business people in Texas who had supported Trump were angry that workers both documented and undocumented were quitting their jobs fearful of going to work. In the Rio Grande region the workers’ exodus resulted in the collapse of housing construction and unfinished homes throughout the region. In California, the National Guard which had been activated by Trump even used helicopters to chase farmworkers off the fields to round them up. Organized resistance grew and in many cases unions and union activists supported protests from Louisiana, Texas, to the Delaney detention center in New Jersey.

Exposing the corrupt surveillance state and its AI use

In addition, AI threatens the jobs of tens of millions of workers. During the Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA strike in 2023 workers talked about the existential threat to their industry and craft by AI. That threat has now spread out to healthcare workers who are fighting Palantir and the use of it not only to allow ICE to target immigrants in hospitals but to eliminate the jobs of nurses entirely. Chatbots are also replacing mental health clinicians when patients call for advice.

Moreover, hundreds of thousands of tech workers have been laid off and replaced by AI models that in many cases were trained by their own work. Companies like UPS are now using inward facing infrared and flock cameras to train their AI models to replace truckers and drivers. Many of these truck drivers complain of getting cataracts and tumors close to their eyes with the use of this tech. Regardless, Democrats, like Gavin Newsom in California, have even (twice) vetoed bills passed by the legislature to require drivers for trucks over 10,000 lbs.

Trump, however, declared just before the election that he was against any regulation of AI. After a meeting with AI billionaires and techno fascists, he announced that the US was engaged in a technology war with China. In this he remains consistent with the complete deregulation demand embedded in Project 2025.

With flock cameras, drones and data centers expanding across the country, so did organized community resistance against the surveillance state. The techno fascists having been given the keys to state power when Musk was directed to take over all the information in the government through DOGE. This resulted in the loss of over 300,000 Federal jobs along with the cancellation of union contracts and the theft of government data has angered millions and exposed the corruption in the highest ranks. As activists organized against the installation of these data centers they also organized against many Republicans including in Texas that openly said they should not be regulated. The fight against these data centers coalesced both Democrats and Republicans who did not want these data centers next to their homes and communities.

The trade wars hit the working class

Trump’s support for expanding the trade wars against Canada, Europe and Brazil has equally brought a tremendous economic and political backlash in the United States. Tourism workers throughout the country have been affected economically by the global boycott of the United States. Workers in Las Vegas and other tourist cities are angry that there are much less international visitors.

Michigan’s auto industry is integrated with Canada so that the trade war has escalated inflation and even forced closures of plants dependent on trade with Canada. Trump’s idea that you can re-establish the strength and industrial power of US capitalism by a trade war with the rest of the world is completely disconnected with the development of capitalism as a global system. It eerily reflects the period in the 30’s with the Smoot-Hawley trade laws that helped escalate the global depression.

Trump’s plans to escalate the war on Iran with Israel may also now be in jeopardy for fear that it could lead to the development of a massive anti-war protest movement. Despite this he continues to move military forces including another aircraft carrier to the Gulf. To prevent opposition to his war plans in Central an South America and Iran, Trump purged high ranking military personnel critical of his moves. This fascist purge of mostly Blacks, Browns and LGBTQ people from the military has also been rejected by the majority of American people.

The working class votes against US imperialism

The growing opposition to the support to apartheid Israel, the genocide in Gaza and the pogroms and ethnic cleansing going on in the West Bank has also been echoed by many elected candidates, including Abdul El-Sayed, and particularly DSA candidates throughout the country. They were elected despite American Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and other Zionist organizations funneling over $84 million into their opponents campaigns. In addition, the public anger and disgust at the Israel zionist lobbying organization AIPAC caused AIPAC to drop their organization’s endorsements of their candidates and instead hide their donation money in the donations of other PACs which are not as instantly recognizable. Moreover, Trump and the Israeli government have also passed a bill that structurally ties the US military to the Israeli military in its operations which actually institutionally connects both militaries. Following the election Trump now said that he would cut off US funding for military aid to Israel without restricting weapons sales.

The decline of US imperialism and its inability to compete against China economically plays a central role in Trump’s effort to force China to go through the United States for oil. By kidnapping Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and the failed take-over of Iran, the US tried to control their oil resources. Completely ignoring the history of the history of the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, Trump with the urging of Netanyahu and Israel used the US military to directly attack many civilian and military targets in the hope that the Iranian government would collapse. However, the war to collapse the Iranian regime has instead qualitatively weakened the US military which is now mired in an endless war.

The Trump regime has helped escalate the economic and political decline of US imperialism. Its attacks on other imperialist allies around the world and linking up Putin and Xi in China has completely broken the global economic and political system in the post war period. This has further isolated the United States and is largely rejected by the people of the United States.

The election of Abdul El-Sayed and many other critics of the genocide to Congress and the Senate is a major blow not only to Trump and Israel but also other capitalist governments around the world such as the UK, which has arrested thousands for simply stating support for Palestine Action, and Germany, which has repressed and harassed opponents of the genocide, who called for stopping the military and economic aid to Israel.

Now that a significant number of US elected politicians are breaking from support for Israel and Zionism, it puts other supporters in a problematic situation. El-Sayed and others have clearly stated that opposition to apartheid Israel and the genocide is not anti-semitism. This threatens the global political campaign by the Zionist regime to expand their attack on critics around the world.

MAGA supporters draw the line at covering up international pedophelia

Another issue weakening the MAGA supporters was the exposure of the Epstein operation and the role of Trump and other billionaires and capitalists in an international pedophile operation. While the cover-up of this operation took place under both the Democrats and Republicans, the prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein and his criminal partner Ghislaine Maxwell took place under the Biden administration led by prosecutor Maurene Comey, the daughter of former FBI director James Comey. She had access to all the files and documents, but she and the Justice Department did not subpoena all the financial records and the criminal financial connections that allowed Epstein and Maxwell to carry out their crimes. The MAGA movement and Trump blamed these crimes on Hillary Clinton, Biden and the Democrats but, of course, this was a bi-partisan operation with what has been called the Epstein class. The refusal of Trump and the Republicans to release the entirety of the documents after Congress was able to force a vote exposed Trump’s role in these crimes alongside billionaire supporters and members of both parties helped further undermine Trump’s MAGA supporters and exposed that both parties were involved in the cover-up.

The Trump government pays the bill for its fascist policies

Trump’s segregationist policies along with the attempted restructuring of international trade and politics, electoral districts, military and political personnel, his failed coups d’etats, over-reliance on AI and over-exploitation of the working class, and the deployment of ICE as his personal fascist, secret police force, of course, would and should lead to a mass mobilization of millions of workers and youth who now know that they are not alone. Combined with his attacks against immigrant workers and trans youth, his policies resemble the methods the Nazis employed in 1920s and 1930s Germany. In addition right now Trump and his cronies face a split in the capitalist class. This internecine warfare in the capitalist class is unlike any development since the US Civil war.

Although Trump has said he accepts the result of the overwhelming vote against him and his supporters that does not rule out that he may try to stop a transfer of power on or even before January 2. A closer vote for Congress would have allowed him to intervene and politically prevent the seating of Democrats in close races charging that there was election fraud. Yet a transfer of power might still be prevented by the Trump regime using martial law and the Insurrection Act. Under martial law Trump might continue the deployment of the National Guard in Washington DC and ICE to terrorize the working class to seal off the Capitol on January 3. In October, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth allowed the National Guard to expand to boats and large military vehicles to be stationed in the city. Trump has also appointed the racist and fascist Steve Miller to be his Chief of Staff.

What is to come and what role should the working class play?

The future for the declining US empire is bleak. It cannot compete against China and the use of tariffs will further hurt the US and help lead the way to a global depression. Both the Democrats and Republicans continue to support more military aid to the Ukraine war and the continued military encirclement of China as both parties demand that Europe and Korea, Japan and Taiwan increase their military budgets. The defeat of the United States in the Iran war will further increase the crisis in US capitalism and imperialism. Any plan to establish a draft to expand the US military in order to invade Cuba and other countries will be very dangerous.

The declining power of Trump and the US has also weakened other fascist supporters from Milei, Meloni and the AfD. The massive outpouring of millions in Brazil against Bolsonaro which led to the re-election of Lula has further weakened the power of US military and economic interests. The massive movement electorally shows an epoch change in consciousness of working people, which Trump tries to sort out through his attacks on the working class and its democratic rights.

What is further concerning to both the Democrats and Republicans is the growth of a mass workers movement. Democrats and Republicans alike fear-mongered unsuccessfully referencing the mass youth and strike movement in France that the same mass protests were coming to the United States.

The trade union leadership and bureaucracy in large part have taken their leadership from the Democratic party. This union leadership is thus embedded in the Democratic party providing hundreds of millions of dollars and organizing their members to support Democratic party candidates. Most of the national unions in the US actively supported the Democrats as well and spent millions on sending union members out to campaign and organize for the Democrats. Over 635 trade unionists were elected to positions throughout the country including in Congress.

The only support for the fascist government by unions came from the Teamsters president Sean O’Brien who backed all of Trump’s appointments including Mullin to head the Homeland Security Department which runs ICE.

Despite the support for him by the Teamsters For A Democratic Union which has been a part of Labor Notes leadership many Teamster members have growing disgust with their union leadership. Yet even Trump’s supporters feel betrayed by his boken promises.

The unions including the UAW which has said they are organizing for a possible general strike in 2028 when all their contracts expired have refused to mobilize their members on the streets and against the threat of a fascist coup and plans to stay in power by Trump. The coming months leading up to the transfer of power to the Democrats may force this issue since Trump still has state power and does not want his family and cronies investigated and prosecuted for corruption and blatant criminal violations of the constitution.

This is the case as well for the major oligarchs from Tesla/Space X, Google, Amazon, Anthropic, Apple, Open AI, Meta and Microsoft who have been involved in bribery and corruption of the US government to get contracts and special deals.

This raises the question of not only the imprisonment of these criminals but the expropriation of these companies and for them to be run by the public workers and communities. This would require a working class political party and a mass working class movement the likes of which the US has not seen since the 1930’s. However, Trump has been a major instigator, agitator and provocateur not only exposing his own role in the capitalist system but also putting gas on the fire of working class anger.

By Steve Zeltzer, producer WorkWeek & Pacifica’s Capitalism, Race & Democracy