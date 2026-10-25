No Difference for Palestinians – Iris Hefets and Nimrod Flaschenberg on the Israeli elections

Ahead of Israel’s October 27 elections, we spoke with anti-Zionist activist Iris Hefets and political campaigner Nimrod Flaschenberg about the state of Israeli politics, the state of the so-called opposition, and the country’s prospect for change.
In a sometimes heated but always comradely debate, our guests examine the rise of authoritarianism and religious nationalism, the political establishment’s stance on Palestine, and the genocide in Gaza, before taking a brief detour to the recent Berlin elections.
We also tackle the bigger question: Is Zionism dying, or is it stronger than ever?
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