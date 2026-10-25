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No Difference for Palestinians – Iris Hefets and Nimrod Flaschenberg on the Israeli elections

© Melina Crispin (photo of Iris)

Ahead of Israel’s October 27 elections, we spoke with anti-Zionist activist Iris Hefets and political campaigner Nimrod Flaschenberg about the state of Israeli politics, the state of the so-called opposition, and the country’s prospect for change.

In a sometimes heated but always comradely debate, our guests examine the rise of authoritarianism and religious nationalism, the political establishment’s stance on Palestine, and the genocide in Gaza, before taking a brief detour to the recent Berlin elections.

We also tackle the bigger question: Is Zionism dying, or is it stronger than ever?

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Jakob Reimann ist etos.media-Redakteur für Außenpolitik und beschäftigt sich hauptsächlich mit Kriegen und Konflikten in Westasien und Nordafrika (WANA), der Jemen und Palästina/Israel als seine Schwerpunkte. Darüber hinaus schreibt er über Militarismus und Geopolitik sowie über die extreme Rechte und den autoritären Staatsumbau in der BRD. Als Gründungsmitglied des AK Antimilitarismus ist Jakob Mitherausgeber des im November bei PapyRossa veröffentlichen Sammelbands »Die große Mobilisierung«.

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