Homayoun Sabetara – Drei Jahre unschuldig in griechischer Haft – Im Gespräch

In a candid interview, Sarit Michaeli, the International Advocacy Lead of the Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem, lays bare the systemic impunity afforded to Israeli soldiers and policymakers for crimes against Palestinians. She describes the Israeli legal system as a facade of accountability, exposing a troubling shift toward open endorsement of violence without consequence. Read how B’Tselem confronts these challenges and advocates for international accountability amidst escalating tensions. Sarit was in Berlin at the invitation of the Israelis for Peace.